Over 100 Million People Watched Super Bowl LVI and Halftime Show

*NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers, while 1.9 million tuned in on Telemundo.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the total number of viewers who watched the game across the small screen as well as streaming and digital platforms climbed to 112.3 million, according to Nielsen.

“The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a press release.

Per Nielsen data, via Variety, “this year’s Super Bowl telecast was up 8% from 2021’s showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew about 91.6 million,” the outlet writes.

The Los Angeles Rams are the new Super Bowl champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. The highly-anticipated halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar averaged 103.4 million viewers, per the report.

Sunday marked the first time the Super Bowl aired the same day as the Olympics. NBC went straight into its broadcast of the Beijing Olympics following the big game — peep the Twitter video below.

“We’re gratified that our strategy of combining the two most powerful events in the world – the Super Bowl and the Olympics – on ‘Super Gold Sunday’ has paid off in such a big way,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. “We look forward to continuing this strategy into the future.”