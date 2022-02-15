Dr. Dre Reveals NFL Made ‘Minor Changes’ to Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show [VIDEO]

*TMZ caught up with Dr. Dre Monday following his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance at SoFi Stadium, where he was joined by fellow artists Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and special guest 50 Cent.

Dr. Dre chopped it up with TMZ Live and admitted he was still “buzzing” about the show. He also revealed that Kendrick had to omit the “and we hate po-po” line from his song “Alright.” Dre said discussions were had about the opening line from the song, “m.A.A.d city,” where Lamar says, “If Pirus and Crips all got along.

“They had a problem with that, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it. But, all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time,” Dre tells TMZ in the clip above. “Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience.”

READ MORE: Super Bowl Controversy: Eminem Takes A Knee During Halftime Show + Celebs’ Reaction | WATCH

Here’s more from the outlet:

Dre says he went into rehearsals expecting the NFL to heavily censor the songs, but was pleasantly surprised that they only made “minor changes” — among them, Kendrick’s reference to specific L.A. gangs. Dre says he gets why they called for that to be removed. As for Eminem taking a knee as an homage to Colin Kaepernick — Dre says that’s something Marshall decided to do on his own, and he never heard the NFL say a peep about it.

A Rep for the NFL previously told Complex that the league was aware that Eminem planned on kneeling during his performance. “We watched every rehearsal this week and this was included,” the NFL rep said.

After the show, the party continued at Dre’s house, where Mary played him a few samples of her new music in the studio.

Hear more from Dre about his thoughts on the star-studded halftime show via the YouTube clip above.

You can also revisit all the iconic performances from Super Bowl LVI, stream the official Halftime Show playlist, and dive deeper into the discographies of the performers on Apple Music at apple.co/_DrDreAndFriends.

Jhené Aiko – “American The Beautiful” (Watch HERE)

Mickey Guyton – “The Star Spangled Banner” (Watch HERE)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent (Watch HERE)