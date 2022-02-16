Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be NFT Record Label and ‘First Major in the Metaverse’

By Ny MaGee
Snoop Dogg (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

*As the new owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg has revealed plans for it to be the first NFT record label.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said in a Clubhouse room Tuesday (Feb, 15.), which you can hear via the YouTube video below. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

We previously reported that Snoop Dogg rose to fame during the ’90s on Death Row Records, now he has acquired the label from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone, per Variety. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg: Rapper Acquires Death Row Records

In a statement, Snoop Dogg said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

David Kestnbaum, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We at Blackstone are strong supporters of the artist and creator community in our entertainment investments. We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision.”

Chris Taylor, MNRK Music Group’s, President & CEO said: “Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years. MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th-anniversary marketing campaign.”

Death Row was founded in 1992 by Suge Knight and Dick Griffey and rappers Dr. Dre and the D.O.C. The label’s roster included Dre, Snoop, Tupac Shakur, the D.O.C., Nate DoggWarren G, and Michel’le. Suge and the label declared bankruptcy in 2006. 

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg partnered with blockchain gaming company Gala Games for the release of his new album “B.O.D.R.” (Bacc on Death Row).

Complex writes, “Priced at $5,000, the Gala Music version of the album features one of the LP’s 17 songs as an NFT, as well as three exclusive bonus tracks.”

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop said in a press release. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”

Watch the clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gala Games (@gogalagames)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

