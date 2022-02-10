Snoop Dogg: Rapper Acquires Death Row Records

*Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg rose to fame during the ’90s on Death Row Records, now he has acquired the label from MNRK Music Group.

According to multiple reports, the rapper/mogul acquired Death Row Records’ brand from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone, per Variety. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Snoop Dogg said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Variety writes, “a source close to the situation tells Variety that Snoop’s acquisition of the Death Row brand is the first part of a transaction that is expected to see him also acquiring some of the label’s music rights — his own and unspecified other artists.”

David Kestnbaum, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We at Blackstone are strong supporters of the artist and creator community in our entertainment investments. We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision.”

Chris Taylor, MNRK Music Group’s, President & CEO said: “Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years. MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th-anniversary marketing campaign.”

Death Row was founded in 1992 by Suge Knight and Dick Griffey and rappers Dr. Dre and the D.O.C. The label’s roster included Dre, Snoop, Tupac Shakur, the D.O.C., Nate Dogg, Warren G, and Michel’le. Suge and the label declared bankruptcy in 2006.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is set to appear with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. He and Nas recently joined forces for a new track called “Bacc on Death Row,” and Snoop’s new album titled “B.O.D.R.” reportedly drops Friday.