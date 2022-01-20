Thursday, January 20, 2022
Watch New Super Bowl LVI Halftime Trailer with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

By EURPublisher01
0

Pepsi Halftime Show
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are coming together to perform at this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13. – PepsiCo

*Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have united like the Justice League to wreak havoc in this year’s Los Angeles-themed Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, taking place at LA’s SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. All five appear in a new trailer fittingly helmed by “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray.

The epic teaser, titled The Call, begins by moving between each of the artists and their respective coasts. First, we see Eminem coming face-to-face with his rap persona, Slim Shady, mouthing the words to his hit single “Rap God,” released under Dre’s Aftermath. Next, Snoop is shown driving along the Southern California coast in his hydraulic-enhanced 6-4, bouncing to his Dre-produced song “The Next Episode.” Then Blige, in her native New York, gets out of her expensive ride to get her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot while her Dre-produced hit “Family Affair” plays in the background. Lamar is then shown penning lyrics for his next album as his Aftermath-released song “Humble,” released under Aftermath, is heard.

All four scenes end with them getting a phone call, and suddenly taking off. Dre is then shown walking along the beach, where the surf turns into piano keys that play the beginning of his song, “Still D.R.E.”

For the big finish, they all connect in front of SoFi Stadium, as Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur’s Dre-produced “California Love” plays in the background. The promo was scored by Adam Blackstone.

Watch below:

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi said in a statement.

Gray said in a statement: “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like ‘Friday,’ ‘Set It Off,’ ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history.”

EURPublisher01

