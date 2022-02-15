Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Breakout Photographer, Jaimie Milner Captures 40 Remarkable Black Men in One Of a Kind Book

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Jaimie Milner
*Photographer Jaimie Milner has released her must-have coffee table book “Gifted” on February 1. Through unseen images, raw unfiltered full-length interviews, and thought-provoking perspectives, “Gifted” showcases the voice of black men today.

Featured in the book are remarkable men in the Arts, Business, Politics, and Finance including Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton”), David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Michael Strautmanis (Obama Foundation), Hisham Tawfiq (“The Blacklist”), Chris Lyons (Andreessen Horowitz), Nate Parker (“American Skin”), Dean Garfield (Netflix), and Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”) and more (full list below).

“Gifted” is the product of the 10+ year journey of photographer Jaimie Milner. At Walt Disney Studios in 2009, Milner was an intern—one who was used as a reference for ‘Tiana,’ the black princess in the film “The Princess and the Frog.” She quickly learned her prince was not black and her realization gave rise to an internal conversation about how black men are portrayed in the media. “I didn’t see people like my father and friends reflected anywhere in the media,” said Milner. “I wanted to show that these men exist—men that cared, that were smart.”

The book features 40 remarkable Black men and asks these men five thought-provoking questions:

  1. Who are you?
  2. In your opinion, what is the myth and truth of Black men?
  3. How do you feel about the state of Black men today, and what would you like to see change?
  4. As a Black man, what do you need in your life to succeed?
  5. How do Black women aid in the progression of Black men?

Jaimie Milner
Each of their answers offers an inside look into the minds and hearts of these men on a range of topics that will be of interest to readers looking to grasp a deeper understanding of Black male identity.

“In 2010, I began photographing and interviewing black men out of a curiosity. I wanted to know their dreams, their fears and over time that curiosity evolved into a desire to share what I found. The project now serves as a platform for their multitude of truths.

Gifted features remarkable men in the Arts, Business, Politics, and Finance. Through this project, my hope is not to change the views of others, but to ignite pride through positive imagery that reminds black men of the undeniable talent and influence they possess.” –Jaimie Milner

“Gifted” is currently available HERE for preorder and is releasing February 1.

The Featured Gifted Men Include:

Y’lan Noel, Chris Lyons, Nate Parker, Jason Madison, Charles Harbison, David Oyelowo, Hisham Tawfiq, Spree Wilson, Kenny Leon, Danny Simons, Frohawk Two Feathers, Brandon Bell, Kris Bowers, Dustin Warren, Phil Upchurch, Charles Dickson, Jonathan Richards, Michael Strautmanis, David Sutphen, Jim Shelton, Dean Garfield, Robert Watt, Morgan Cooper, Bradford Young, Brandon McCaskill, Tutu Sweeney, Mark Greenfield, Lorenzo Diggins, Melvin Gregg, Steven Caple, Terence Nance, Michael Mctaggert, Metebrafor Agindotan, Ignacio Quiles, Hank Willis Thomas, Robert Marriott, Amani Olu, Stanley Lumax, Scott Tucker and Norman Maxwell

More About Milner

Jaimie Milner is an artist based in Los Angeles, California. She first discovered photography through a high school elective and later attended the University of Southern California where she received her BA in Communication. In her studies at USC, she learned about the portrayal of race, gender and sexuality in the media and the effects it has on our individual perceptions and our society at large.

It was then she realized she could have a direct influence on how people saw themselves and one another. Milner combined this newly found knowledge with her love of photography to create imagery that captures the essence and stories of a people and their individual characteristics. Milner uses photographic portraiture as her primary medium by which she aspires to capture, empower and inspire the human spirit.

Solo Exhibition: “No Expiration Date” for LA Kitchen, United State of Women Summit 2018, Los Angeles, CA, March 2018

Solo Exhibition: “Gifted”, Residency Art Gallery, Los Angeles, CA, September 2016 – January 2017

Group Exhibition: “MOPLA x Photo Independent Exhibit”, Artist Corner Gallery, Los Angeles, CA April 201

Source: Laura Ackermann | [email protected]

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

