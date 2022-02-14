Monday, February 14, 2022
Method Man Slams Twitter User for Photoshopping His Beard Off [Photos]

By Ny MaGee
Method Man (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

*Method Man is not impressed that Twitter users are using Photoshop to remove his facial hair. 

The rapper famously known for being a member of the Wu-Tang Clan took to Twitter on Friday to condemn the user who altered his image by digitally shaving off Method’s beard. This person then asked his followers if “y’all ladies still choosing.” 

Method Man caught wind of the post and called it “suckash*t,” he wrote. “u still hv time to delete it… Love and light my brother,” the hip-hop icon added. 

Method Man also posted a side-by-side comparison of the photo showing him with and without a beard. The rapper/actor wrote: “U know what’s funny ?! A 50 ur old man got y’all in ur feelings so bad . U gotta resort to this.. all I send in return is love n light!”

The Twitter user who photoshopped Method’s pic is believed to be one of those highly emotional soyboys who, as another Twitter user noted, “saw women thirsting over method man and got in your feelings and started editing pics.”

Method Man agreed with the commenter. 

In related news, Method Man graces the February cover of Essence magazine, check it out below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

