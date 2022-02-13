Sunday, February 13, 2022
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Drill Music Off Social Media – Says it Links to Gun Violence | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Eric Adams - Getty
Eric Adams – Getty

*New York City Mayor #EricAdams is working on tackling the violence in the city, and while doing so one of the methods he is working towards, is having drill music pulled from social media.

According to @billboard, on Friday, during a press conference, Mayor Adams spoke about the music and the connections it has to violence, as he urged social media platforms to pull the music. He said, “I had no idea what drill rapping was, but I called my son and he sent me some videos, and it is alarming. We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and tell them that you have a civic and corporate responsibility.”

He also spoke about Trump being banned from social media last year after the Capitol riots and continued, “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence, we’re allowing it to stay on these sites.” Billboard reports that Mayor Adams also mentioned a conversation with “very top known” rappers is in the works, though he did not provide information on the participating artists or when the meeting would take place.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Power Book IV: Force’ is Killin’ it for Starz – Premiere Sets Ratings Record |VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Watch Mayor Adams’ full speech below

