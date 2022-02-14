Kanye West Drops Kid Cudi From ‘Donda 2’ Album Amid Pete Davidson Feud

*Kanye West appears to be drowning in his own ego, as the rapper is taking aim at a slew of people who seemingly are not checking for him.

Last week, Ye demanded that singer Billie Eilish apologize to him after he accused her of dissing Travis Scott — she didn’t, so therefore Billie did not oblige.

Now Kanye has cut rapper Kid Cudi from the upcoming album “DONDA 2,” due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, Page Six reports.

Davidson and Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian wants us to believe that they are in a committed relationship. Meanwhile, many folks are convinced it’s all a PR stunt.

Some folks across social media have noted that they believe the Kanye and Jeffree Star romance rumors before accepting that Kim and Pete are boo’d up.

Kid Cudi responds to Kanye West’s Instagram post: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣 everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for u brother. ✌🏾” pic.twitter.com/Xu2SZulgVZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2022

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” Kaney shared via Instagram late Saturday afternoon, “WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW.”

Ye’s “YOU KNOW WHO” refers to Davidson.

West also uploaded a photo of himself and Cudi having dinner with the “Saturday Night Live” star with his face scratched out — see below:

West followed up with a photoshopped image of him and other Black male artists and the white women they’re at war with. The meme features Kanye’s former nemesis Drake, who allegedly used to pay Ye’s current girlfriend Julia Fox for sex. The meme also shows Travis Scott and Future facing off with Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Peep the image below.

Cudi took to Twitter to address Kanye’s messy antics. “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” Cudi tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Cudi later added, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

Over on Instagram Cudi responded, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album you f–kin dinosaur hahaha 😂 everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray for you brother.”

