Monday, February 14, 2022
Kanye West Drops Kid Cudi From ‘Donda 2’ Album Amid Pete Davidson Feud

By Ny MaGee
Rapper Kid Cudi (2nd-L) and Recording Artist Kanye West (R) (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage)

*Kanye West appears to be drowning in his own ego, as the rapper is taking aim at a slew of people who seemingly are not checking for him. 

Last week, Ye demanded that singer Billie Eilish apologize to him after he accused her of dissing Travis Scott — she didn’t, so therefore Billie did not oblige.

Now Kanye has cut rapper Kid Cudi from the upcoming album “DONDA 2,” due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, Page Six reports

Davidson and Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian wants us to believe that they are in a committed relationship. Meanwhile, many folks are convinced it’s all a PR stunt.

Some folks across social media have noted that they believe the Kanye and Jeffree Star romance rumors before accepting that Kim and Pete are boo’d up.

READ MORE: Kanye Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” Kaney shared via Instagram late Saturday afternoon, “WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW.”

Ye’s “YOU KNOW WHO” refers to Davidson.

West also uploaded a photo of himself and Cudi having dinner with the “Saturday Night Live” star with his face scratched out — see below:

West followed up with a photoshopped image of him and other Black male artists and the white women they’re at war with. The meme features Kanye’s former nemesis Drake, who allegedly used to pay Ye’s current girlfriend Julia Fox for sex. The meme also shows Travis Scott and Future facing off with Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Peep the image below.

Cudi took to Twitter to address Kanye’s messy antics. “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” Cudi tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Cudi later added, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

Over on Instagram Cudi responded, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album you f–kin dinosaur hahaha 😂 everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray for you brother.”

In related news,McDonald’s unveiled a new ad ahead of Super Bowl LVI, and it includes a cameo from Kanye West. Check out the TV spot below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

