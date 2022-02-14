Destinee LaShaee: ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Trans Star Dead at 30

*Destinee Lashaee, the first transgender cast member of the TLC reality hit “My 600-lb Life,” has died at 30.

“No no no I’m sorry bro,” Destinee’s brother Wayne Compton wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take💔💔.”

Destinee was born Matthew Ventress and raised in foster care. Her cause of death has not been revealed but according to reports, she had another sibling who died recently.

Lashaee weighed 700 pounds when she appeared on Season 7 of “My 600-lb. Life” in 2019.

Per Deadline, the network’s logline for her episode reads: “Destinee never felt like she fit in. Now, having come out as a 600-pound transgender woman, she likes her curves, but she will need to say goodbye to them if she wants to be approved to transition completely.”

Destinee was also vocal about mental health, saying on the show, “I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to do that. I can feel it killing me. There is no way I’m going to survive for much longer.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, TLC said they’re “saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Watch a clip from Destinee’s episode below: