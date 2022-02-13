Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Virgil Abloh Designed Sneaker Collection Sells for ‘Record-breaking’ $25 Million!

By Fisher Jack
0

Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh was credited with broadening the appeal of fashion house Louis Vuitton. / Getty

*(By Sarah Spary/CNN) — Sotheby‘s has sold 200 pairs of sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh for a “record breaking” collective $25.3 million, the auction house said Wednesday — more than eight times the initial $3 million estimate.

The special edition Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers were designed for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022, Sotheby’s said in a press release.

The auction marked the first time the sneakers were released for sale, Sotheby’s said. A spokesperson told CNN Thursday that, as a collection, the sneakers had secured “a record auction total” for fashion.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shocking News! Louis Vuitton Artistic Director (Virgil Abloh) Dead at 41 After Secret Cancer Battle | Video

Air Sneakers
Sotheby’s has sold 200 pairs of sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh for a collective $25.3 million, the auction house said February 9 — more than eight times the initial $3 million estimate. / photo: Sotheby’s

Individual pairs of sneakers have, however, commanded a higher price. This includes a pair of Nike Air Ships worn by basketball star Michael Jordan, which sold for $1.47 million in October.

Abloh, who was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear — and the fashion house’s first Black artistic director — died in November at the age of 41 after privately battling a rare form of cancer for two years.

The shoes ranged in size from 5 to 18, with the size 5 pair securing the highest price, at $352,800 — more than 23 times its $15,000 high estimate.

Sotheby’s said it received 10,000 bids in total — 40% of which came from Asia. More than two-thirds of bidders were aged under 40.

air sneakers
The sneakers are made from calf leather, featuring the Louis Vuitton monogram and pattern alongside the Nike swoosh. The quotation marks on the design are Abloh’s “signature” design, Sotheby’s said. / Sothey’s

Each pair was sold with an orange Louis Vuitton carry case made of taurillon leather and reinterpreted from earlier designs in the fashion house archive.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, a charity set up to support the education of promising students of Black, African American and African descent, the auction house added.

Abloh had been involved in early organization of the auction before he died, Sotheby’s said.

Charles F. Stewart, CEO at Sotheby’s, said in a statement that the “record-breaking” auction, which saw “unparalleled global participation,” was testament to Abloh’s legacy as “one of the most visionary artists and designers of his generation whose widespread influence and impact is still palpable.”

As well as being a fashion designer at Louis Vuitton, Abloh founded the label Off-White. He was also a DJ and a former creative director at design agency Donda, owned by Kanye West, who is now known as Ye.

At Louis Vuitton, he was credited with bringing in a younger demographic appeal to the brand, and for blurring the lines between high fashion and streetwear.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMy Fame Was God’s Plan: Kanye West in ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Trailer | WATCH
Next articleWest Siiiiide! Rams Beat Bengals to WIN Super Bowl 2022!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO