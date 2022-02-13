Christian Rapper GAWVI Dropped by Label for Sending Unwanted Pictures to Women

*GAWVI, a Christian hip-hop rapper, has been booted from his record label following allegations from several different women that he sent a number of unwanted photos of his genitals to them. Reach Records announced it would no longer work with the rapper after the women came forward to complain he was filling their images gallery with photos of his penis.

“Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI,” read the statement. “This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Cataphant, a visual artist, was the first woman to allege that GAWVI was sending her photos of his most private part. Before going public, she and other affected women tried to confront him to sort the matter privately, but he continued the behavior.

It’s an open secret that many if not all artists use sex appeal to sell records. But for a Christian signed to a label whose major goals include turning souls to Christ and not just “making money,” GAWVI’s behavior is outrageous. Did he understand the impact, or was he deliberately putting his music career on a suicidal path? It is understandable why the label took swift action against the rapper when his lewd behavior was exposed.

It is not the first time GAWVI has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons. According to Consequence Sound, his ex-wife Brianna Azucena accused him of infidelity and trauma. She has since made her account private

“EVERYONE confronted him,” she tweeted. “I want to defend all my friends because I KNOW they tried and tried. When someone refuses accountability and is a textbook narcissist, there is no ‘addressing in privately.'”