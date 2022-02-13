Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Christian Rapper GAWVI Dropped by Label for Sending Unwanted Pictures to Women

By Fisher Jack
0

GAWVI - Getty
GAWVI – Getty

*GAWVI,  a Christian hip-hop rapper, has been booted from his record label following allegations from several different women that he sent a number of unwanted photos of his genitals to them. Reach Records announced it would no longer work with the rapper after the women came forward to complain he was filling their images gallery with photos of his penis.

“Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI,” read the statement. “This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Cataphant, a visual artist, was the first woman to allege that GAWVI was sending her photos of his most private part. Before going public, she and other affected women tried to confront him to sort the matter privately, but he continued the behavior.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Andre Cymone Gives HUGE Props to Iconic Singer Jody Watley | WATCH

It’s an open secret that many if not all artists use sex appeal to sell records. But for a Christian signed to a label whose major goals include turning souls to Christ and not just “making money,” GAWVI’s behavior is outrageous. Did he understand the impact, or was he deliberately putting his music career on a suicidal path? It is understandable why the label took swift action against the rapper when his lewd behavior was exposed.

It is not the first time GAWVI has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons. According to Consequence Sound, his ex-wife Brianna Azucena accused him of infidelity and trauma. She has since made her account private

“EVERYONE confronted him,” she tweeted. “I want to defend all my friends because I KNOW they tried and tried. When someone refuses accountability and is a textbook narcissist, there is no ‘addressing in privately.'”

Previous articleNets Provide Ben Simmons A Golden Opportunity to Maximize His Game
Next article‘Power Book IV: Force’ is Killin’ it for Starz – Premiere Sets Ratings Record |VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO