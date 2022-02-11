Ashley Graham Shares First Photo of Twin Sons, Reveals Names

*Model Ashley Graham gave fans a peek at her newborn twin sons, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin.

Graham shared a photo of the babies on social media and revealed the names of her boys in a post on Instagram.

“Malachi & Roman,” Graham, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of one of the twins, one of which she is breastfeeding, while the other sleeps on her chest. Check out the adorable image below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

“my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” she said. “this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯.”

Ervin, 36, shared the same snapshot of his wife on his own IG account on Thursday.

“I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys,” he wrote. “‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

Graham also shares a 2-year-old son, Isaac, with Justin. The couple welcomed their twin sons in January.

“Justin [Ervin] and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

She added, “I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”