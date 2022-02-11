Friday, February 11, 2022
Ashley Graham Shares First Photo of Twin Sons, Reveals Names

By Ny MaGee
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin /Getty Images North America

*Model Ashley Graham gave fans a peek at her newborn twin sons, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin

Graham shared a photo of the babies on social media and revealed the names of her boys in a post on Instagram.

“Malachi & Roman,” Graham, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of one of the twins, one of which she is breastfeeding, while the other sleeps on her chest. Check out the adorable image below. 

READ MORE: Eve Welcomes Her First Child, Son Wilde Wolf [PHOTO]

“my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” she said. “this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯.”

Ervin, 36, shared the same snapshot of his wife on his own IG account on Thursday. 

“I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys,” he wrote. “‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

Graham also shares a 2-year-old son, Isaac, with Justin. The couple welcomed their twin sons in January.

“Justin [Ervin] and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

She added, “I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

