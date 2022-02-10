Eve Welcomes Her First Child, Son Wilde Wolf [PHOTO]

*Rapper/actress Eve has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Maximillion Cooper, she announced Thursday on Instagram.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” Eve captioned a photo of her newborn, named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. She added, “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”

Cooper shared the same photo and captioned it, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Check out the adorable pic below.

READ MORE: Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump in New Instagram Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVE @therealeve 🐾 (@therealeve)

Eve previously shared her struggles with infertility back in 2019 when she was a co-host on CBS’s daily talk show “The Talk.”

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she explained during an episode of the daytime talk show. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself.”

Eve lives in the UK with Maximillion and his four teenage kids from a previous relationship.

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were traveling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” Eve said in November 2020 amid her departure from “The Talk.”

“When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same. But even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship. You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family,” she continued.