Jordan Peele Acquires ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ with Focus Features, Peacock

*Focus Features, Peacock and Jordan Peele’s MonkeyPaw Productions have acquired worldwide rights to “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” a megachurch satire starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall.

The deal was worth a reported $8.5 million, Variety reports. The movie will debut in theaters and on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock later this year.

The project hails from writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo. The filmmaking siblings are known as the Ebo twins, and this film marks their feature film debut.

“We’re so unbelievably blessed and hyped to be partners with Focus and Monkeypaw on our first feature film,” they said in a statement. “Their commitment to our vision as filmmakers and bolstering the film as a whole is amazing and we cannot wait to bring it to the world with this team.”

READ MORE: Jordan Peele Taps Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya to Star in Upcoming Project

Just Announced: Focus Features, Peacock, and Monkeypaw Productions have acquired Sundance breakout comedy HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL., starring @MoreReginaHall & @SterlingKBrown. The film will premiere in theaters and on Peacock later this year.https://t.co/hD3yaC8AHR — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) February 7, 2022

The feature film is adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name and below is the official synopsis:

In HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL., proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

“Adamma and Adanne’s fresh, unique voices deliver such an authentic, hilarious and searing experience. Their vision coupled with the talents of Regina and Sterling deserved all the acclaim Sundance audiences gave it,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. “I am so thrilled that we get to bring the film to worldwide audiences with Peacock and Monkeypaw.”

An exact release date has not been announced but the film will debut on Peacock the same day as it hits theaters, per the report.

“We are excited to partner with Focus Features and Monkeypaw to bring “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” to Peacock customers day-and-date with its theatrical release,” said Val Boreland, executive VP of content acquisition at NBCUniversal entertainment, television and streaming. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with fresh stories from new creators like the Ebo twins, whose feature film debut already has Sundance audiences buzzing and is certain to delight viewers everywhere with its magnetic mix of satirical humor and drama.”

Peele serves as an executive producer on the film through his MonkeyPaw Productions.

Monkeypaw’s president Win Rosenfeld said, “Central to Monkeypaw’s mission is working with emerging filmmakers who are telling fresh and disruptive stories in mischievous new ways. We are so fortunate that the brilliant Adamma and Adanne Ebo have chosen to partner with us on the release of their hilarious ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ They’re master satirists and have found both humor and heart in this fierce and provocative critique of hypocrisy.”