Jordan Peele Taps Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya to Star in Upcoming Project

By Ny MaGee
Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya

*Jordan Peele has tapped KeKe Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya to star in his newest directorial project.

Kaluuya famously starred Peele’s “Get Out.” Details for the new project are not yet known, per THR, but Peele wrote the script will direct and produce wih Ian Cooper of Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. 

The movie is slated for release on July 22, 2022.

Kaluuya can currently be seen portraying Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

When asked by NPR what attracted him to this role, Kaluuya explained “Chairman Fred Hampton (laughter). You know, he’s just a brilliant mind and a brilliant heart, you know, and really taking him in. And I realized that there’s no – there’s a lot of information about how he died, how he was murdered, not a lot of information how – about how incredibly and remarkably he lived.”

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered to Pay for Dermatologist to Treat Her Acne Condition

Daniel Kaluuya
The actor then recalled when he first heard about Black Panthers. 

“I remember it being mentioned at school in passing because we studied civil rights, American civil rights, at school,” the explained. “And then when I just was living my life being a young Black man, dealing with frustrations and that, I just naturally gravitated towards their perception and ideologies. And also, stuff arrived to me through friends, through documentaries, through just conversations,”Kaluuya added. 

“And with Chairman Fred, I remember seeing the date he was born and the date he was assassinated and going, whoa, whoa, whoa. That’s not right. What happened? Woah. He was 21. Not only he was assassinated at 21, but he made it to become the chairman of the Black Panther Party in Illinois at 21. And so I was like, oh, I always knew that later on in life and when I had a bit of time, I was going to take a deep dive into that. And then, amazingly, this film came through,” he continued. 

The role has earned Kaluuya Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

