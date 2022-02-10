Black Immigrant Population in U.S. to Outpace Growth of Black Americans

*According to a new research study, 9.5 million Black immigrants are expected to live in the U.S. by 2060.

A Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the University of Minnesota also found that the Black immigrant population is projected to outpace the growth of Foundational Black Americans (US-born). This growth is fueled by the influx of individuals migrating from Africa.

Here’s more from the report:

Between 1980 and 2019, the nation’s Black population as a whole grew by 20 million, with the Black foreign-born population accounting for 19% of this growth. In future years, the Black immigrant population will account for roughly a third of the U.S. Black population’s growth through 2060, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Black immigrant population is also projected to outpace the U.S.-born Black population in growth. While both groups are increasing in number, the foreign-born population is projected to grow by 90% between 2020 and 2060, while the U.S.-born population is expected to grow 29% over the same time span.

Per the report, the Black foreign-born population in the U.S. has been fueled by migration from Africa since 2000.

Meanwhile, Black immigrants still face deportation when they come to the U.S. as well as some of the same challenges as U.S.-born Black Americans as it relates to racism and criminalization.

“By and large, the biggest difference between, sort of, us and other immigrants is, you know, one, we deal with Black America,” said Abraham Paulos, deputy director of policy and communications for the Black Alliance for Just Immigration. “Two is that we feel the full brunt of the force of Department of Homeland Security, the enforcement apparatus.”

Paulos, who was born in Sudan, migrated to the U.S. with his family as a youth in the 1980s.

“I’ve had cousins that have gotten deported,” he said, noting that the challenges that Black immigrants face tend to stem from the criminal justice system. “One cousin just got out of a detention center.”

Read the full report here.