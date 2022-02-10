Thursday, February 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Immigrant Population in U.S. to Outpace Growth of Black Americans

By Ny MaGee
0

fox-news-drone-del-rio-texas-hatians
Haitian migrants under bridge in Texas

*According to a new research study, 9.5 million Black immigrants are expected to live in the U.S. by 2060.

A Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the University of Minnesota also found that the Black immigrant population is projected to outpace the growth of Foundational Black Americans (US-born). This growth is fueled by the influx of individuals migrating from Africa. 

Here’s more from the report: 

Between 1980 and 2019, the nation’s Black population as a whole grew by 20 million, with the Black foreign-born population accounting for 19% of this growth. In future years, the Black immigrant population will account for roughly a third of the U.S. Black population’s growth through 2060, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Black immigrant population is also projected to outpace the U.S.-born Black population in growth. While both groups are increasing in number, the foreign-born population is projected to grow by 90% between 2020 and 2060, while the U.S.-born population is expected to grow 29% over the same time span.

Per the report, the Black foreign-born population in the U.S. has been fueled by migration from Africa since 2000.

READ MORE: U.S. 2020 Census Confirms Boom in Diversity, White Population Shrinking [VIDEO]

Meanwhile, Black immigrants still face deportation when they come to the U.S. as well as some of the same challenges as U.S.-born Black Americans as it relates to racism and criminalization.

“By and large, the biggest difference between, sort of, us and other immigrants is, you know, one, we deal with Black America,” said Abraham Paulos, deputy director of policy and communications for the Black Alliance for Just Immigration. “Two is that we feel the full brunt of the force of Department of Homeland Security, the enforcement apparatus.”

Paulos, who was born in Sudan, migrated to the U.S. with his family as a youth in the 1980s. 

“I’ve had cousins that have gotten deported,” he said, noting that the challenges that Black immigrants face tend to stem from the criminal justice system. “One cousin just got out of a detention center.”

Read the full report here.

Previous articleDON’T MISS ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ Big Game Weekend Party Tomorrow!
Next articleMuslim Army Veteran Shukri Abdirahman Running to Unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO