U.S. 2020 Census Confirms Boom in Diversity, White Population Shrinking [VIDEO]

*The U.S. 2020 census report was released this week and the data shows that the white population is declining for the first time ever.

“Our analysis of the 2020 Census results show that the U.S. population is much more multiracial, and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,” Nicholas Jones, director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach in the U.S. Census Bureau’s population division, told CNN.

Check out the breakdown by race via the clip below.

“If the White decline is confirmed by the new data, that benchmark will have come about eight years earlier than previously projected, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, per Journal-isms.

“ ‘Twenty years ago if you told people this was going to be the case, they wouldn’t have believed you,’ he said, adding that the opioid epidemic and lower birthrates among millennials accelerated the White population’s decline. ‘The country is changing dramatically.’

“The United States is also expected to have passed two other milestones on its way to becoming a majority-minority society in a few decades: For the first time, the portion of White people could dip below 60 percent and the under-18 population is likely to be majority non-White. . . .”

“Population growth this decade was almost entirely in metro areas,” Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau, told CNN. “Texas is a good example of this, where parts of the Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas Fort Worth, Midland and Odessa metro areas had population growth, whereas many of the state’s other counties had population declines.”

As noted by Complex, non-Hispanic white Americans are outnumbered in California, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.