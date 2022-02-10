Ignance on Display: DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Go At it – She Responds | WATCH

*#DaBaby and #DaniLeigh’s brother, #BrandonBills, finally crossed paths, and the interaction ended with a few punches being thrown.

Early Thursday morning, a viral video of DaBaby having a violent brawl with his ex-girlfriend’s brother hit the internet. The two men reportedly got into a physical altercation at a bowling alley in #LosAngeles.

The clip begins with DaBaby swinging a punch towards Bills’ face. The rapper and his crew then start taking turns hitting Bills while standing in the middle of a slippery bowling lane.

DaBaby threw a few hits but eventually backed away when an entourage member grabbed Bills’ hair and knocked him to the ground. The fight ended with DaBaby walking away and Bills following him with a bloody face. Spectators believed the altercation would start again after Bills was seen following DaBaby out of the alley.

DaniLeigh and Bills both addressed the incident on their Instagram stories. Bill claims he only approached DaBaby to “talk like men” before the altercation.

