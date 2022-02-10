Thursday, February 10, 2022
EUR Video News: ‘It’s Crazy Hip-hop Halftime Show Took All This Time’ Says Dr. Dre | WATCH

*In a press conference earlier today (02/10/22), hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige previewed the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, saying, “we’re going to do it so big.” CNN’s Chloe Melas reports in the video above.

In other news from the presser, “This should’ve happened a long time ago,” offered Dre, who spent the most time on the mic at the packed event hosting well more than 100 reporters. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s – Day 1 | ExclusivePHOTOS!

noop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre speak during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show press conference
Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre speak during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show press conference / Getty

None of the artists offered any details on what to expect on ensembles or otherwise but Dre did say this:

“The first rehearsal was surprisingly fantastic” even though the show is now yet ready to roll. “We’re onto something really special,” he said. “Of course, we had to work the bugs out, and we’re still working the bugs out but it’s feeling amazing.”

