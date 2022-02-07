Nicki Minaj on Motherhood and Raising Her Son: ‘I’m Not Letting Him Rap’

*In a new episode of the DJ Buck & Friends podcast, Nicki Minaj made clear that she does not want her son to become a rapper one day.

“He’s a show off, but I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music,” she said.

The hip-hop star also gushed about motherhood and how she thinks of the year-and-a-half-old baby as a “blessing,” per HipHopDX.

“When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What are you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with,” Nicki said of her boy, who she gave birth to back in September of 2020. “This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.”

Below are additional highlights from the conversation.

What she considers to be the key to staying on top:

“What I will say is that, never take for granted, and I think this started happening a few years ago and now people are seeing. Never take for granted how in tune your audience really is. Never think that people don’t peep everything. It will always come back. When people talk at the end of the day, it will always come back to just talent. Just talent, right? I think that talent plus drive, and then that x-factor with me was the genuine, genuine, authentic relationship that I built with my fanbase at an early stage of my career… I think now when people come into the game, they give a bunch of people a name and say those are my fans and that’s that. And those people, they’re not really connecting to you… So I may not always drop the best song, may not always say or look the best, or whatever. But my people, they connect with me because of that very beginning stage. I think that has a lot to do with it.”

New artists don’t ensure their verses are fire, because they have social media to put out gimmicks:

“People have other ways of going viral, so what’s the sense of them going hard on their actual craft?”

Upcoming album close to Pink Friday 2.0; Less overthinking, more having fun:

“I would say this album will be the closest thing we’ll ever get to ‘Pink Friday’ 2.0…”

If more acting is in her future:

“There’s a movie I might be doing soon.”

Listen to the full interview below.