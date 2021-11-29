Tyrese ‘Not Sorry’ For Oversharing Personal Struggles in Candid Interview

*Tyrese Gibson recently appeared on the FAQ podcast to dish about racism in Hollywood and the 20-year history of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The actor/singer also addressed his infamous crying video, and described himself as “out of my mind on psych meds,” an experience he said lasted for months, The Blast reports.

During the interview, Tyrese reacted to accusations of child abuse that were leveled against him from his ex, noting that at the trial he was “100% exonerated” due to the lack of evidence.

After the interview dropped, many fans praised Tyrese for the candid conversation, per The Blast. One fan wrote, “Great great interview. Thank you Tyrese for clearing the air about so many unanswered questions. I’ve always been a fan and will continue to be. Your transparency was golden and I appreciate you for sharing your truth. Keeping God first is key. I pray God continues to give you the overflows you deserves.”

Another added, “This is a great interview! Tyrese keep up the good work. You are an inspiration. Always remain close to the Lord!”

“Love his authenticity,” said a third fan. “The way he speaks is so engaging. Great interview Tyrese!”

Tyrese shared screenshots of the positive comments along with the caption: “I’ve been told by management to stop doing these interviews cause I’m so raw and honest I might just keep it TOO 100 and put people in their feelings.”

He added “I tried to hold back” before mentioning that he was going to delete the link to the podcast from his Instagram bio in two hours.

He concluded by saying, “Sorry not sorry. TruthTellerTy should be my new name.”

In a follow-up post, Tyrese shared a screenshot of a lengthy fan comment that read: “I have to be honest with you bro. I was a fan until you went out of your mind and I just couldn’t figure out how and with that interview makes everything sense now. I suffered from Mental Health and they tried and prescribed me the strongest pill to control how I feel but really I threw them away. I believe God has a way of turning things around when you gave it all to him. Keep spreading your truth and keeping it real because nowadays there is not a lot of that around.”

In the caption, Tyrese responded, “To the fans I lost, I’m sorry I’m so sorry [ LINK in my bio for the first time I explained it all] please tell me what city, state, or country you’re in and if the link is working…… And please don’t speak on shhhhhh in my comments below until you actually watch…. Gone”

He also shared a picture of a sign saying “go laugh in the places you have cried. Change the narrative.”