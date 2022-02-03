Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sheriff Offers $500K of Own Money As Reward in Kendrick Johnson Death Case

By Ny MaGee
0

Kendrick Johnson (High School - basketball) - Wikimedia Commons
Kendrick Johnson (High School – basketball) – Wikimedia Commons

*The Valdosta County Sheriff is offering half a million dollars of his own money as a reward for information leading to the arrest in the curious death case of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson.

We previously reported that Kendrick was a member of the wrestling team at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, in southern Georgia. Several students found him upside down in a rolled-up mat on Jan. 11, 2013. Authorities ruled Kendrick’s death accidental, “theorizing he had fallen into the opening at the center of the mat and suffocated,” PEOPLE writes.  

Kendrick’s parents conducted an independent autopsy which determined the teenager was indeed the victim of foul play.

“I’m going to fight this fight because, at the end of the day, that’s my child that’s in the grave,” Kendrick’s mother, Jacquelyn, told PEOPLE in October.

READ MORE: Kendrick Johnson’s Death Was ‘An Accident’ – So Says Sheriff As Second Investigation Closes

Last week, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, who was not in office at the time of Kendrick’s death, issued a 16-page report stating there was no evidence linking anyone else to the high schooler’s death, the New York Times reported. He described it as a “weird accident.”

Kendrick’s parents do not agree with the results of his latest findings, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

On Monday, Paulk announced he was putting his own money up as a reward in an effort to dispel all the rumors and accusations surrounding the case. 

“After the release of my synopsis of the federal files on the Kendrick Johnson case, his parents have called me a liar and continue to state that Kendrick was murdered,” he wrote, according to the paper.

“Because of these statements, I am personally — with my own funds — offering a reward of one-half million dollars … to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes County High School.”

Paulk reopened the case last year and poured through 17 boxes of evidence obtained from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

“It took 14 months to go through it,” Paulk told Inside Edition Digital. “In all the evidence we’ve seen, there is nothing to show that anybody murdered Kendrick Johnson right now. People still have doubts and the Johnsons still have doubts, and they publicly called me a liar. So, I said put your money where your mouth is.”

Johnson’s parents, who believe their son was killed, want federal investigators to take a second look at the case.

“You didn’t find nothing in 17 boxes? That’s the craziest lie you could have told. We already knew what team you were on. You are not on the team of righteousness,” Kendrick’s mother told WSB-TV.

Previous article‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Egypt Will NOT Be Invited to Wedding [WATCH]
Next article25 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Too Damn High for a 2-bedroom Apartment
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Whoopi is ‘Livid’ Over ‘The View’ Suspension – Threatening to Quit – Or is She Just in Her Feelings?

Social Heat

Got ’em! Four Men Charged in Fatal Overdose of Actor Michael K. Williams (Pic of Sale)

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO