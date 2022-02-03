Gladys Knight and Diana Ross Had 37-Year Feud [VIDEO]

*Fans of Motown icons Gladys Knight and Diana Ross may not know that they had a nearly 40-year feud that didn’t end until 2005.

Knight spilled the tea in a prior interview with The Insider, claiming the feud stemmed from when Gladys Knight & The Pips were signed to Motown Records.

As reported by I Love Old School Music, Gladys touched on their beef in her memoir. “Knight pretty much revealed that Diana was apparently hatin’ on her voice when they went on tour together during their Motown Days,” the outlet writes.

Here’s more from the ILOSM report:

According to the “Midnight Train To Georgia” songstress, Motown’s founder, Berry Gordy (who was also dating Diana at the time), along with Diana, invited Gladys Knight & The Pips to open up for the Supremes on tour. However, Gladys soon realized that she, herself, was the ‘problem’…at least according to what Gordy told her about Diana at that time:

“We got a call from Mr. Gordy saying ‘Well, I hear you’re spoiling my act [The Supremes].” Gladys replied,”Well Mr. Gordy, that’s not what we’re about, you now. We’re just doing our show.”

Then Gladys says Berry gave her and The Pips the boot from the tour, without warning:

“He said ‘Well…I think you guys should just come on back home tomorrow.’ So, we went back home and that was the name of that game,” recalled Gladys Knight.

When asked if Diana Ross was ever mean to her, Gladys replied: “Well I’m not a liar, I know that she wasn’t the happiest with me, let me put it like that.”

Gladys explained further in her interview clip below: