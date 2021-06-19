Saturday, June 19, 2021
It’s Been 15 Years! Diana Ross Releases New Music + The Ladies of Skyy Are Back, Too / LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
Diana Ross (Thank You pulicity pic)
Diana Ross

*If you’re a fan of legendary artist Diana Ross, you’re no doubt thrilled to learn that the Queen of Motown has released her first new music in 15 years!

The Troy Miller-produced “Thank You” has the classic Motown vibe of, say, “You’re All I Need to Get By,” with a fresh, hooky refrain that plays well into Ross’s discography as both a solo artist and a member of The Supremes, writes Soul Traks in its review of the ditty.

Like we said in the opening sentence up top, It’s been what, 15 years since The Boss’ last studio album (“I Love You”). Yeas, the studio music may have stopped for a while, but Lady Di has continued to perform both on tours and at a number of high-profile events.

We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention the fact that she received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

In a tweet earlier this week, Ross stated that “Thank You” is the first single from a full album of new music to look out for September. Ross fans will definitely be looking out for it.

Ladies of Skyy (screenshot)
Ladies of Skyy (screenshot)

In other music news, the Ladies of Skyy are back with A-P Connection. Here’s the deal: Since 2014, the Reims, France-based duo of Pierre Bonnet and Antoine Perez—better known as A-P Connection—have been building a following by merging their funky instrumental prowess with a combination of talk-box tracks and notable guest vocalists. The producers have just released the first taste of their fourth album, Wide Vision, with the supple and memorable “Love at First Sight” featuring, that’s riiiight, the Ladies of Skyy, reports Soul Tracks.

Led by longtime Skyy vocalist Denise L. Wilkinson and backed by her sisters Dolores and Bonné, “Love at First Sight” embodies the rich melodic finesse and groove sensibilities of Skyy classics such as “Call Me,” “High,” and “Givin’ It (to You).”

“Wilkinson’s trademark sassiness envelops the verses with soulful style, and the choruses are brought to light with a pure vibrance that uplift the mind and move the bones,” says Soul Tracks in its review.

Fisher Jack

