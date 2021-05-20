After 7: Iconic R&B Group Talks Member’s Drug Use & Death, Drop New Music / VIDEO

*The iconic R & B group, After 7 sits down with radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers for an exclusive convo about their new music (“Bittersweet”) dropping this month.

Known for their blockbuster 90s hits “Ready or Not,” “Can’t Stop” and several gold and platinum albums, After 7 (Kevon Edmonds, Keith Mitchell and Danny McClain) is back with new music and a brand new look.

With Covid and the death earlier of Melvin Edmonds, Kevon’s brother, Kevon says the new jam “Bittersweet,” “was produced during a bittersweet time and we just felt so good to be back in the studio.”

After 7 was founded by popular singer/producer Babyface’s big brothers Kevon and Melvin Edmonds along with family friend Keith Mitchell. It was a family affair. Babyface produced a lot of their hits and Jason, Melvin’s son joined the group taking over for his dad for over 10 years when his dad didn’t perform. Sadly, Melvin who struggled with drug abuse earlier in his life passed away in 2019 shortly after his son Jason left the group.

“All of us had various struggles with drug abuse. Its the music industry, always some sort of temptation,” Kevon tells EURweb.com Spotlight. “For Melvin, it was something he finally got behind him at some point and when we came back 20 years later, he was clean.”

They’ve still got the old-skool moves and After 7’s newest member Danny ‘Skyhigh’ Mcclain says he fits right in with the older cats: “I love learning from them.” He says he got the name Skyhigh from taking his voice from 0 to 100 real quick

The crooners lament the the loss of romance in today’s music and the sensual dance moves from back in the day. Kevin tells Summers:

“They’re into smash and grab these days no romance, no setting it up — we didn’t come from that school we appreciated establishing a friendship that can blossom into a relationship.”

Back in the day singers rocked lyrics like I’ll give you the moon, the sky, and the stars and now it’s just like yo I’ll give you the D.

Watch the video to check out their singing chops live and get the whole story.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And subscribe to her YouTube channel. Video editing by www.patrickhousefilms.com.