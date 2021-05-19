Michael Blackson’s Ex-Girlfriend Explains Reason for Breakup, Comedian to Run for President of Ghana

*Mizz Rada, the ex-girlfriend of comedian Michael Blackson, has hit up social media to explain why their relationship abruptly ended.

Per AceShowbiz, Mizz Rada took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 16, to update Michael’s fans on why things soured between them.

“IG friends, I’m posting because I feel like you all have supported us even though this is my page,” she captioned a photo of her and Michael together during happier times. “I see his haters spilled over and every time I’m on live or I post something, there is always mention of him.”

She continued, “It has been a great ride…..although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on.” She went on to hitn that she called it quits with Blackson because she was “lied to.”

“I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to,” she added. “I will always love and support him with all my heart……it’s time for me to move on and love him from afar. Enjoy the Gold Coast….my side beeches and I are moving on #takecare ….”

Blackson has not addressed their breakup, but he has announced his plans to run for president in his homeland in 2024.

“I’m going to clean up my act and run for president of Ghana in 4 yrs. No joke. I’m too passionate about my people. Who will vote for me? Let me know now so I won’t waste my time,” he shared on Twitter over the weekend.

He added, “In a year I’ll be canceling TT Tuesday, Twerking Thursday, camel toe Friday and loose coochie Saturdays. Laugh now but I promise I saw a vision today. #MichaelKojoBediakoBlackson for president #2024.”

What do you think of Blackson’s plans to run for president in Ghana? Sound off in the comments.