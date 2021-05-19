Wednesday, May 19, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Michael Blackson’s Ex-Girlfriend Explains Reason for Breakup, Comedian to Run for President of Ghana

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Instagram

*Mizz Rada, the ex-girlfriend of comedian Michael Blackson, has hit up social media to explain why their relationship abruptly ended.

Per AceShowbiz, Mizz Rada took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 16, to update Michael’s fans on why things soured between them.

“IG friends, I’m posting because I feel like you all have supported us even though this is my page,” she captioned a photo of her and Michael together during happier times. “I see his haters spilled over and every time I’m on live or I post something, there is always mention of him.”

READ MORE: Mike Tyson Threatens to ‘Knock the Black Off’ Michael Blackson After Comedian Comes for His Daughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rada (@mzradadarling)

She continued, “It has been a great ride…..although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on.” She went on to hitn that she called it quits with Blackson because she was “lied to.”

“I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to,” she added. “I will always love and support him with all my heart……it’s time for me to move on and love him from afar. Enjoy the Gold Coast….my side beeches and I are moving on #takecare ….”

Blackson has not addressed their breakup, but he has announced his plans to run for president in his homeland in 2024.

“I’m going to clean up my act and run for president of Ghana in 4 yrs. No joke. I’m too passionate about my people. Who will vote for me? Let me know now so I won’t waste my time,” he shared on Twitter over the weekend.

He added, “In a year I’ll be canceling TT Tuesday, Twerking Thursday, camel toe Friday and loose coochie Saturdays. Laugh now but I promise I saw a vision today. #MichaelKojoBediakoBlackson for president #2024.”

What do you think of Blackson’s plans to run for president in Ghana? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleWanda Sykes Says ‘Ellen’ Appearances Helped Her Parents Accept Her Sexuality (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO