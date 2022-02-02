Nick Cannon Gives Update on ‘Celibacy Journey’ Amid News He’s Expecting 8th Child [VIDEO]

*Nick Cannon announced he was sticking to celibacy in October, but following news that he is expecting his 8th child with a new baby mama, he is clarifying his celibacy journey.

The actor and comedian, 41, shared on his eponymous talk show Tuesday that he started decided to be celibate after learning he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he said on the show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Cannon then admitted that he is no longer celibate, noting that he “almost made it to New Year”.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel. As reported by The Blast, the actor and TV host celebrated a gender reveal party with Tiesi, and photos from the event in Malibu, California were shared online over the weekend.

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen — whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer.

This will be Tiesi’s first child.

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

“I try to always operate on the high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative or the lower frequency things…I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me,” said Cannon Monday on his talk show.

Cannon admits that criticism about the number of kids he has with multiple women “definitely affects me.”