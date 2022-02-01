Nick Cannon Opens About Expecting 8th Child After Death of Son Zen

*Following news that he is expecting his eighth child with a new baby mama, Nick Cannon has opened up about the criticism he’s faced regarding his prolific parenting.

“As everybody know, I got a lot of children, and I love them all sincerely,” said Cannon on the latest episode of his eponymous show.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel. As reported by The Blast, Cannon celebrated a gender reveal party with his newest baby mama, Bre Tiesi, and photos from the event in Malibu, California were shared online over the weekend.

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen — whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer.

This will be Tiesi’s first child.

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

“I try to always operate on the high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative or the lower frequency things…I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me,” said Cannon Monday on his talk show.

Cannon admits that criticism about the number of kids he has with multiple women “definitely affects me.”

“I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, even before my youngest son Zen passed in December,” added Cannon.

“I always talk about the guilt that I felt in losing Zen, and from how to deal with this for my other children,” he continued. “I wanted to respect the grieving process with [Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott], and Bre was respectful enough.

“I didn’t know what to do…to say it when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it.”

Cannon said he’s very “excited” about the arrival of his next child.

“I’m gonna be the best dad I could possibly be,” he said.