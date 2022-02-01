Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

Nick Cannon Opens About Expecting 8th Child After Death of Son Zen

By Ny MaGee
0

Nick Cannon & baby son
Nick Cannon & baby son Zen (YouTube screenshot)

*Following news that he is expecting his eighth child with a new baby mama, Nick Cannon has opened up about the criticism he’s faced regarding his prolific parenting.

“As everybody know, I got a lot of children, and I love them all sincerely,” said Cannon on the latest episode of his eponymous show. 

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel. As reported by The Blast, Cannon celebrated a gender reveal party with his newest baby mama, Bre Tiesi, and photos from the event in Malibu, California were shared online over the weekend.

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen — whom he shared with Alyssa Scott to brain cancer.

This will be Tiesi’s first child. 

OTHER NEWS: Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Child with Ex-NFLer Johnny Manziel’s Ex-Wife | PICs

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. 

“I try to always operate on the high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative or the lower frequency things…I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me,” said Cannon Monday on his talk show. 

Cannon admits that criticism about the number of kids he has with multiple women “definitely affects me.” 

“I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, even before my youngest son Zen passed in December,” added Cannon. 

“I always talk about the guilt that I felt in losing Zen, and from how to deal with this for my other children,” he continued. “I wanted to respect the grieving process with [Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott], and Bre was respectful enough. 

“I didn’t know what to do…to say it when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it.” 

Cannon said he’s very “excited” about the arrival of his next child. 

“I’m gonna be the best dad I could possibly be,” he said.

Previous articleOUR ROOTS Celebrates Black History Month USA Through Artistic Journalism
Next articleDa Brat and Jesseca Dupart Expecting First Child Together
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO