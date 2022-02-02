Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Set to Begin Prison Sentence in PPP Loan Scam Case

*Diamond ‘Baby Blue’ Smith announced on Tuesday that he plans to begin his prison sentence next week for his role in a massive COVID-19 loan scheme.

“Turning myself in to the Feds on Monday, February 7th. If you wanna write me or send me anything, see info below,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post (see below).

We previously reported, Smith, 37, was arrested in 2020 for using coronavirus relief money to fund a luxury lifestyle, such as splurging on a $96,000 Ferrari.

Smith and his co-conspirator Tonye C. Johnson were charged in a $24 million dollar COVID-19 relief fraud scam. The duo is accused of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, per Complex.

Smith, who was featured on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” allegedly falsified documents for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, for which he received $427,000. He’s also accused of fraudulently obtaining another loan worth almost $1 million.

Investigators linked Smith to another loan scam involving 11 other defendants, according to the report.

According to court documents, Smith will go to prison for 20 months after pleading guilty on Aug. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“We all make mistakes…I admit I made a mistake,” Blue said in an Instagram post. “I’ve learned from it the hard way and won’t make it again. My mistakes don’t define me as a man and I will come out of this more than I was before. With more integrity, more character, more knowledge of my self, more wiser, more stronger!”