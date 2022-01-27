Thursday, January 27, 2022
HomeHealth
Health

Dr. Amber Robins Creates ‘My First Period Kit’ and Leak-Proof Panties for Menstrual Cycles

By Fisher Jack
0

Amber Robins
Dr. Amber Robins / Photo via SanxtuaryMD.com

*Meet Dr. Amber Robins, a medical doctor turned entrepreneur who is now the founder of Sanxtuary MD, a Black-owned brand committed to helping women learn about their bodies and manage their mensural cycles.

The company’s new product line includes a “My First Period Kit” for young women and an innovative set of period panties that have been professionally crafted to celebrate womanhood.

Ushering girls into puberty the right way, the kit empowers young women to learn about their bodies and conquer menstruation.

The kit includes one of Sanxtuary MD’s signature period panties, as well as a book, pen, jewelry, and supportive information regarding puberty topics to demystify an often confusing yet exciting milestone in a woman’s life and to educate in new and empowering ways.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Memorial/Statue of Kobe & Gianna Bryant Erected on 2nd Anniversary of Their Deaths

Ultimate Period Panty
Ultimate Period Panty

Sanxtuary MD’s new period panties, a pair of which are included in each kit, feature a revolutionary design that keeps pads of all sizes in place using comfortable straps. Each pair is manufactured with absorbent bamboo fabric that can hold up to five tampons worth of liquid and delivers powerful moisture-wicking, leak-resistant, and breathable properties. Offering protection day and night, the new panties take important strides in inspiring confidence in women of all ages with a product that works for all body types and securely protects against slippage and leaks.

“My company helps women learn about their bodies and find effective products to manage their periods,” remarked Dr. Robins. “Our ‘My First Period Kit’ empowers young women, while our period panties solve the problem of heavy periods or nightly leaks. Together, we address the struggles of women worldwide and take some stress away from that special time each month,” she added.

Dr. Robins, a board-certified family medicine physician, founded Sanxtuary MD after reflecting on her personal experience with menstruation and the struggles of her female patients. Today, the company is a source of women’s health information starting from puberty and beyond.

To learn more, please visit the company’s official website at SanxtuaryMD.com. Get 10% off all orders for a limited time by joining the email list.
source: Sanxtuary MD

Previous articleJeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Gender of Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins – It’s A Girl! | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO