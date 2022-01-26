Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Memorial/Statue of Kobe & Gianna Bryant Erected on 2nd Anniversary of Their Deaths

By Fisher Jack
A bronze sculpture by artist Dan Medina, depicting Kobe
A bronze sculpture by artist Dan Medina, depicting Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died in a 2020 helicopter crash, is displayed as a one-day temporary memorial at the site of the crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2022. – (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

*Today (January 26, 2022) is the second observance of the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. To honor them and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020, a temporary statue of Kobe and Gianna has been erected at the crash site by Dan Medina, an LA-based sculptor.

The bronze statue shows Kobe Bryant dressed in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform and putting his arm around Gianna, who’s looking up at him while holding a basketball. Gianna Bryant, who was traveling to a youth basketball tournament with her father before their deaths, is also wearing hoops gear, reports CBS Sports.

Spirit Airlines Employee Arrested for Stealing from Passengers' Luggage

Medina added the names of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, plus the seven others who died in the crash, to the statue’s base. The statue’s base also reads “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

The Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue reportedly weighs 160 pounds, and Medina hauled it uphill with a wagon on Wednesday. Medina plans to remove it by sunset, however, as he’s lobbying for an opportunity to build a larger, permanent version.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on December 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on December 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

As the CBS Sports article notes, a large statue would be fitting for Kobe Bryant, who had a larger-than-life NBA career. The former Lakers star won five championships, claimed the scoring title twice, made 12 All-Defensive teams and earned 18 All-Star selections over his two-decade career in Los Angeles.

Fisher Jack

