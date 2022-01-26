Memorial/Statue of Kobe & Gianna Bryant Erected on 2nd Anniversary of Their Deaths

*Today (January 26, 2022) is the second observance of the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. To honor them and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020, a temporary statue of Kobe and Gianna has been erected at the crash site by Dan Medina, an LA-based sculptor.

The bronze statue shows Kobe Bryant dressed in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform and putting his arm around Gianna, who’s looking up at him while holding a basketball. Gianna Bryant, who was traveling to a youth basketball tournament with her father before their deaths, is also wearing hoops gear, reports CBS Sports.

A bronze sculpture of basketball great Kobe Bryant & daughter, Gigi, was erected temporarily at the Calabasas crash site on the 2nd anniversary of the disaster that also claimed the lives of 7 others. Sculptor Dan Medina pulled the 150-lbs sculpture up a steep hill. #girldad pic.twitter.com/L8ln4OtZSq — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) January 26, 2022

Medina added the names of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, plus the seven others who died in the crash, to the statue’s base. The statue’s base also reads “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

The Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue reportedly weighs 160 pounds, and Medina hauled it uphill with a wagon on Wednesday. Medina plans to remove it by sunset, however, as he’s lobbying for an opportunity to build a larger, permanent version.

As the CBS Sports article notes, a large statue would be fitting for Kobe Bryant, who had a larger-than-life NBA career. The former Lakers star won five championships, claimed the scoring title twice, made 12 All-Defensive teams and earned 18 All-Star selections over his two-decade career in Los Angeles.