Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The Intercept Launches Second Season of the Acclaimed Investigative Podcast ‘Murderville’ | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
Murderville, Texas - via The Intercept
*New York, NY – On February 1, 2022, The Intercept will launch “Murderville, Texas,” the second season of its acclaimed investigative podcast “Murderville,” headlined by award-winning reporters Liliana Segura and Jordan Smith. The podcast will be available to all listeners for free through Acast, the world’s leading independent podcast company, with new episodes released weekly across all podcast players, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Overcast, and more.

Throughout the course of nine episodes, Segura and Smith investigate the grisly murder of 72-year-old Edna Franklin, a grandmother who was stabbed to death in Houston, Texas, on October 15, 1992. Days later, Houston officers arrested 22-year-old Charles Raby, who confessed to killing Franklin following a sketchy and poorly documented interrogation. Raby was convicted and sentenced to death on June 30, 1994 –– at the age of 24 –– even though no physical evidence linked him to the crime.

Today, Raby swears he is innocent.

Segura and Smith’s investigation into Franklin’s murder and Raby’s trial reveals a conviction based on a rush to judgment, faulty forensics, and prosecutors who hid critical evidence from the defense. Their work also unearths new evidence that points to someone else altogether. But will Texas’ criminal justice system allow for a retrial? Is there time to save Raby’s life?

The first season of Murderville, launched in late 2018 and titled “Murderville, Georgia,” focused on the case of Devonia Inman, a man convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of Donna Brown in Adel, Georgia. The podcast raised the profile of Inman’s case and contributed to his exoneration and release on December 20, 2021 –– 23 years after he was wrongfully imprisoned. Smith and Segura’s reporting on wrongful convictions over the years has led to multiple exonerations.

Please email Rodrigo Brandão at [email protected] and Schuyler Mitchell at [email protected] for advanced copies of “Murderville, Texas.”

“Murderville, Texas” is based on original reporting by Liliana Segura and Jordan Smith. Laura Flynn is supervising producer. Andrea Jones worked as story editor. Roger Hodge and Christy Gressman are executive producers. Betsy Reed is The Intercept’s Editor-in-Chief.

The Intercept produces a number of award-winning podcasts including “Intercepted” and “Deconstructed,” as well as “American Isis” and the Pulitzer finalist “Somebody,” produced in partnership with Topic Studios.

Fisher Jack

