Kodak Black Gets Three Women Pregnant, Same Due Date

*Rapper Kodak Black has reportedly knocked up three women who are expected to give birth on or around the same day. He is already a father to a six-year-old son from a prior relationship.

According to MTO, Kodak and his girlfriend Maranda Johnson have already made known that they are expecting their first child together.

Kodak later proposed marriage to Maranda, but he’s also making sexy times with several other women, allegedly.

Here’s more from the MTO report:

Less than a week later, he was seen having relations with a dancer at a hockey game. And now more revelations are coming out. According to social media reports, Kodak allegedly has another woman pregnant. The two were spotted “twinning” together in Miami last weekend. And according to the report, the woman (who is visibly pregnant) is carrying Kodak’s baby

But it gets even worse. MTO News spoke with a Miami reality TV star who told us that Kodak is also expecting a baby with an exotic dancer. The insider told us, “Kodak is having a baby with [the dancer]. And she has the same due date as [Kodak’s fiancé] Maranda.”

Kodak has reportedly told his women to check into the same hospital so that he can attend both births.

Per MTO News, Kodak’s alleged third baby mama is “pretty, dark skin, and thick.”

Most recently, the hip-hop star appeared to be caught on camera having sex inside a luxury suite at the Florida Panthers game in Sunrise, Fla. on Jan. 11.

We reported that the league tweeted out pictures of the rapper from his seats near the ice at FLA Live Arena, and he was shown on the center ice scoreboard several times during the second period.

At some point, he was moved up to a luxury box. That’s when Twitter user and Panthers season ticket holder @David954Fla, who was filming the luxury suites, captured Kodak Black appearing to have sex with a woman.

An alternate angle of the act surfaced showing that it might have simply been some dirty twerking.

Word on the street is that Kodak thought the luxury suite windows were tinted and folks couldn’t see inside.