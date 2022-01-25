Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Jeannie Mai Talks ‘Postpartum’ Battle, Child is ‘Gender Fluid’

By Ny MaGee
*Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy have welcomed their first child together, a baby they named Monaco who will be raised “gender fluid.” 

Per Industry Blitz, “Sources say Jeannie and Jeezy believe their child should decide what their gender will be. They say expressing one’s gender identity is a personal decision that a child should make on its own.”

On Monday, “The Real” co-host shared photos of her post-baby body and opened up about her new journey into motherhood. 

In a candid Instagram post, she admits that the “fourth trimester” has been the hardest trimester yet.

“While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post of her wearing a bra, high-waisted briefs and holding a baby bottle. 

“The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here 💁🏻‍♀️ #postpartum,” she adds.

In October, Mai got real about her pregnancy and motherhood in an episode of her YouTube series, noting that she didn’t want children because she was abused as a child. 

In 2018, Jeannie Mai revealed she was molested by a family member when she was nine years old. For years, she was adamant about not having children of her own, citing the fear of not being able to protect them. 

“It still scares me whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them,” she said in the video.

“People who’ve really bad trauma, they’re constantly burdened with this fear that something bad is going to happen next. I realize that the reason I didn’t want to have kids is because that feeling when I was a kid was so real and so damaging to the point that I’m 42 today still dealing with trust issues and confidence.” 

She took to her Instagram Story this week to praise mothers for going through childbirth. 

“Can I just start off by saying I got so much respect for moms… next level,” she writes. “I’m in my first week of postpartum and I definitely don’t feel ready for recovery. That feels like a long time away because I feel like my body is still reacting from what just happened.”

