Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Cardi B Scores Again! This Time She’s Awarded $3.8 MILLION in Damages from Tasha K!

By Fisher Jack
Tasha K - Cardi B
*#CardiB was awarded (an additional) $3.8 million in damages stemming from her defamation lawsuit victory against YouTuber Tasha K.

In federal court Monday, #TashaK, whose given name is Latasha Kebe, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded the rapper $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages.

In a Tuesday hearing, a judge ordered Tasha K to cough up additional coins. Cardi was awarded $25,000 in medical fees which reportedly is a reduction of $250,000 judgment reported Monday. Cardi was also awarded $1 million in punitive damages from Tasha K and $500,000 in punitive damages from Kebe Studios, $1.3 million in attorney fees, totaling her award to $3.8 million, journalist Dennis Byron reported.

According to Byron, a hearing for injunction relief will be held in February. This specific hearing will determine what type of restraints will be placed on Tasha K to stop her from committing certain acts and prevent future wrongs. Such orders, when issued before a judgment, are known as preliminary injunctions that can be punished as contempt if not obeyed, according to Cornell Law School.

