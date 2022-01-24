Monday, January 24, 2022
Bloop! Cardi B. Has Won Her Libel Suit Against Blogger Tasha K – Judge Awards Her $1M+

By Fisher Jack
Cardi B - Tasha K (Getty composite)
Cardi B – Tasha K (Getty composite)

*#CardiB was granted a victory in her defamation lawsuit against #YouTuber#TashaK.

The case was tried in an #Atlanta federal courtroom after the “Bodak Yellow” superstar filed a libel lawsuit in 2019 against the Youtuber, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, accusing her of spreading unsubstantiated claims and other falsehoods.

Monday Kebe was found liable on 3 separate claims, and Cardi’s been awarded at least $1 million. Punitive damages will be determined at a later date.

The 2019 lawsuit cited numerous social media posts and more than 38 videos uploaded by Kebe that referenced the rapper, including, “Cardi B “f***** herself with beer bottles on f****** stripper stages.” Another post by Kebe also claimed Cardi contracted herpes, which later turned out to be false after a Los Angeles hospital turned over records of STD tests performed on Cardi. A judge on the case confirmed those records were “not helpful.”

According to a TMZ update: “Tasha K tweeted about the verdict, saying ‘My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.'”

For those unfamiliar with Tasha K, she does what she calls “exclusive entertainment news and celebrity gossip” through video content on her YouTube page, podcast, Twitter and website. Her tagline reads, “We sip wine and gossip”. Tasha’s Instagram page no longer exists.

Fisher Jack

