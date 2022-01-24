Dame Dash Confirms ‘Paid in Full 2’ is Filming in New Jersey

*Hip-Hop producer Dame Dash has revealed that a sequel to “Paid in Full” is currently being shot in Newark, New Jersey.

“It’s what happens after [they] put all that work on the street, and somebody had to get that money back,” said Dash, who produced the 2002 crime drama, in an interview with AllHipHop.

“There’s a lot of perspectives that people don’t know. We chose three, really one. Now I’m showing all perspectives,” he continued. “So you’ll see a perspective from the stickup kids at the time, see a perspective of the younger dudes, I was a younger dude, the 16-year-olds. You’ll see perspectives from Kevin Childs, Jay Black, everybody, Lou Simms. It’s going to be off the hook. Trust me. A lot of other little stories will be told.”

“Paid in Full” was inspired by the late Harlem drug lord Alpo Martinez, who was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting in New York City in November 2021. He was 55-years-old.

According to multiple reports, Martinez was found dead in his 2017 Dodge Ram on the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 147 Street in Harlem. Per Complex, he was charged in 1991 with conspiracy, operating a continuing drug enterprise, and using weapons during drug deals. Facing the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison, Martinez turned informant in exchange for 35 years behind bars. Following his release in 2015, he was placed in witness protection.

Martinez was portrayed by rapper Cam’ron in the 2002 movie “Paid In Full.” The first also starred Wood Harris and Mekhi Phifer and grossed over $3 million worldwide.

In May 2020, Cam’ron said he was in talks about the sequel.

“These are conversations that we talked about in the last few months,” Cam said during an Instagram Live session. “Actually, a couple hours ago, something we talked about [was] pertaining [to] Paid in Full 2. I don’t wanna say 100 percent ‘yes,’ but we’re definitely in the talks about doing something similar to Paid in Full 1. … It’s definitely a conversation going on right now about that, 100 percent.”