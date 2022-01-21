Friday, January 21, 2022
WE REMEMBER: Louie Anderson Dies At 68 / Meatloaf Dies At 74 | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
Louie Anderson
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Comedian Louie Anderson arrives at the premiere of FX’s “Snowfall” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty)

*Sadly we have news about the passing of singer/actor Meatloaf and comedian/actor Louie Anderson whose four-decade career included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.

His longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz said that Anderson died at a Las Vegas hospital of complications from cancer. Anderson had a a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to Schwartz.

In a 1987 interview with The Associated Press, Anderson compared himself to Bill Cosby who used his childhood as the basis of his comedy.

“Bill Cosby and I had similar goals,” Anderson told AP. “I wanted parents to be able to bring their children and children to be able to bring their parents to my concerts. I feel a family that can laugh about family problems is better off. The difference between Cosby and myself is that he sees it from an adult perspective and I tell it from a child’s viewpoint.”

Anderson’s survivors include sisters Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

Meatloaf - GettyImages
Meatloaf – GettyImages

Louie Anderson wasn’t the only celebrity to pass away today. Earlier today news came that singer Meatloaf had died at the age of 74. His family announced his death in a statement.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, is best known for his best-selling album “Bat Out of Hell” and his role as Eddie in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975.

Meat Loaf has sold more 100 million albums worldwide. Born in Dallas, he was a high school football star before moving to New York, where he landed roles on Broadway.

After the commercial success of “Bat Out of Hell” and “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell,” and earning a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love,” Meat Loaf nevertheless experienced some difficulty establishing a steady career within the United States. This did not stop him from becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with worldwide sales of more than 100 million records. The key to this success was his retention of iconic status and popularity in Europe, especially the United Kingdom, where he received the 1994 Brit Award for best-selling album and single, appeared in the 1997 film Spice World, and ranked 23rd for the number of weeks spent on the UK charts in 2006. He ranks 96th on VH1’s “100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.”

Fisher Jack

