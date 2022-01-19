Sidney Poitier: Cause of Death Revealed for Hollywood Icon

*Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate.

The screen legend and civil rights activist passed away on Jan. 6 at age 94. His death was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Independent reported.

The actor was a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas, and served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan, per TMZ.

READ MORE: WE REMEMBER: Sidney Poitier – Hollywood Legend Dead at 94

Here’s more from Page Six:

The death was reported to the coroner’s office, but a biopsy and autopsy were not performed, the record stated. He died at home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. Sidney was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 66 in 1993, but was able to beat the disease after successfully undergoing surgery. His struggles with Alzheimer’s dementia were not as publicly known.

Sidney’s legendary screen roles also include 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and Detective Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” in 1967.

Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Poitier for his tireless civil rights activism.

Poitier is survived by his 6 daughters and wife of 45 years, Joanna.