Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Sidney Poitier: Cause of Death Revealed for Hollywood Icon

By Ny MaGee
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier / Getty

*Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate

The screen legend and civil rights activist passed away on Jan. 6 at age 94. His death was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Independent reported.

The actor was a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas, and served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan, per TMZ

Denzel WQashington and Sidney Poitier
Actor Denzel Washington and actor Sidney Poitier attend the 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

Here’s more from Page Six:

The death was reported to the coroner’s office, but a biopsy and autopsy were not performed, the record stated. He died at home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. Sidney was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 66 in 1993, but was able to beat the disease after successfully undergoing surgery. His struggles with Alzheimer’s dementia were not as publicly known.

Sidney’s legendary screen roles also include 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and Detective Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” in 1967.

Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Poitier for his tireless civil rights activism.

Poitier is survived by his 6 daughters and wife of 45 years, Joanna.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

