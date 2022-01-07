Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sidney Poitier: Hollywood Legend Dead at 94

By Ny MaGee
0

Sidney Poitier (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AFI)

*Screen legend and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier has passed away at age 94.

His death was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Independent reported

The actor was a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas, and served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan, per TMZ

Poitier’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed. 

Tributes are pouring in on social media amid news of his passing.

In a tweet, Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright called Poitier “one of a kind” and noted his classic film “To Sir With Love.”

Sidney’s legendary screen roles also include 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and Detective Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” in 1967.

“What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man,” Wright wrote. “RIP, Sir. With love.”

“Rest in power beautiful human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier,” Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Poitier for his tireless civil rights activism.

Poitier is survived by his 6 daughters and wife of 45 years, Joanna. 

MORE UPDATES TO COME…

Previous articleMeagan Good is ‘Focused on Therapy’ Following Split from DeVon Franklin
Next articleAirbnb to Tackle Discrimination in Oregon by Hiding Guests’ Names
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO