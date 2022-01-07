Sidney Poitier: Hollywood Legend Dead at 94

*Screen legend and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier has passed away at age 94.

His death was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Independent reported.

The actor was a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas, and served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan, per TMZ.

Poitier’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Tributes are pouring in on social media amid news of his passing.

In a tweet, Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright called Poitier “one of a kind” and noted his classic film “To Sir With Love.”

Sidney’s legendary screen roles also include 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and Detective Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” in 1967.

“What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man,” Wright wrote. “RIP, Sir. With love.”

“Rest in power beautiful human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier,” Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Poitier for his tireless civil rights activism.

Poitier is survived by his 6 daughters and wife of 45 years, Joanna.

