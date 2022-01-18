GRAMMYs Update – New Air Date & Location for 2022 Show Announced: April 3 in Las Vegas | VIDEO

*Earlier it was reported that the 2022 Grammys had been postponed due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Now we know they will take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy revealed the new date and location in a message sent Tuesday to academy members from Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr.

The ceremony, with “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah as host, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The postponement marks the second year in a row that the Grammys have been delayed because of COVID-19. In 2021, the show was scheduled to take place Jan. 31 before being moved to March 14.

The following is a statement from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr.:

I’m so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah, the Emmy Award-winning host of “The Daily Show,” will return as master of ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night.

Additional details about the dates and locations of other official GRAMMY Week events, including the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares’ Person of the Year, and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala, will be announced soon.

We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.

Onward,

Harvey

2022 GRAMMYs Awards Show: Complete Nominations List