2022 Grammy Awards Officially Postponed – Maybe April or May? | VIDEO

*Earlier we reported that the Grammys were looking at the Hollywood Bowl as an alternative to Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples), but now we are hearing that organizers of the 64th Grammy Awards are being temporarily shelved entirely because of the surge in COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles has created “too many risks.”

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the statement added.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jill Scott Says ‘Ya’ll Too Much’ Amid Rumors of a Sex Tape

The announcement comes as the number of daily cases soars around the nation. In Los Angeles County, the public health department reported 21,790 new cases and 24 deaths on Jan. 4 alone, reports UrbanHollywood411. Hospitals are also filling up with 1,994 currently hospitalized with the virus.

Variety is reporting that sources say there’s a good chance the show will probably be moved to April or May, which would seem to rule out holding it at the Crypto.com Arena. The Grammys traditionally require a 10-day-plus lockout of the venue in which they are held. According to the Crypto.com Arena’s schedule, another such opening will not be available at that venue until June or even later, although a scaled-down show is a possibility.

Meanwhile, sources also told Variety that a rumored move to the Hollywood Bowl also seems unlikely for logistical reasons. However, holding the event in a different major city — such as Las Vegas, where the Latin Grammys have been held six of the last eight years, including last November — is also a possibility.