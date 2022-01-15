Kanye ‘Ye’ West to Perform for the First Time in Russia and Meet Putin

*Amid all his personal drama this past week, we’ve learned that Kanye “Ye” West is set to perform in Russia for the first time and meet Vladimir Putin, the Russian president. Kanye, who has legally changed his name to Ye, will host one of his popular ‘Sunday Service’ performances in Moscow at an event where Putin is set to be invited as the chief guest.

The 44-year-old rap star is keen to expand his business ventures in Russia collaborating with the billionaire real estate developer, Aras Agalarov. There are some new business deals on the table with Agalarov, who is said to be a close associate of Putin’s. Agalarov, who is also president of the ‘Crocus Group’ (one of the top developers in Russia), is sometimes fondly called ‘Trump of Russia’ for his self-naming of his buildings. His son Emin, who looks to boost his profile in the US, will perform with Kanye at the event.

The trip is being arranged by Ameer Sudan, Ye’s strategic advisor and confident. Sudan has described Russia as Kanye’s future “second home.”

“He will be spending a lot of time out here,” said Ameer to Billboard, adding that the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker has always longed to perform in Russia for some time and to come face to face with Putin. The performance will be held later this year at Crocus City Hall theater, one of the largest venues in Moscow. According to Ameer, the travel plans are for now scheduled for spring or summer.

In other news, Netflix has announced it will launch a documentary about Kanye West on 16 February. The film, entitled ‘jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, has been described by Netflix as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event” and is to trace the rapper’s music career from start to the present. It is a colorful and sometimes controversial career. The film is directed by Coodie and Chike, who have previously worked on several of Kanye’s outstanding music videos such as ‘Through the Wire’ and ‘Jesus Walks’.

On 10 February, ‘Act 1’ of the series will be in cinemas and will feature rare footage of Ye performing in the studio.