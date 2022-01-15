Because of COVID-19 U.S. Army Increases Bonuses for Recruits to $50K!

*For the first time ever, the #USArmy is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join the service for six years.⁠

⁠

According to the #AssociatedPress, the Army is struggling to bring on recruits for specific critical jobs during the pandemic.⁠

⁠

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told AP that the competitive job market and shuttered schools during the continuing pandemic had posed significant challenges for recruiters.⁠

⁠

So as the Army heads into the most challenging months of the year for recruiting, the service is hoping that some extra cash and a few other changes will be enough of an incentive to entice qualified young people to sign up.⁠

⁠

“We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID when the school systems basically shut down,” Vereen explained. “We lost a full class of young men and women that we didn’t have contact with, face-to-face.”

