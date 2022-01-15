Because of COVID-19 U.S. Army Increases Bonuses for Recruits to $50K!

*For the first time ever, the #USArmy is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join the service for six years.
According to the #AssociatedPress, the Army is struggling to bring on recruits for specific critical jobs during the pandemic.
Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told AP that the competitive job market and shuttered schools during the continuing pandemic had posed significant challenges for recruiters.
So as the Army heads into the most challenging months of the year for recruiting, the service is hoping that some extra cash and a few other changes will be enough of an incentive to entice qualified young people to sign up.
“We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID when the school systems basically shut down,” Vereen explained. “We lost a full class of young men and women that we didn’t have contact with, face-to-face.”
