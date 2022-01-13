Thursday, January 13, 2022
Cardi B Testifies At Libel Trial – Tasha K’s Blog Posts Made Her Want to ‘Commit Suicide’

By Fisher Jack
Cardi B - Tasha K (Getty composite)
Cardi B – Tasha K (Getty composite)

*#CardiB took the stand on Thursday morning in a federal court case, explaining to a judge and jury that she wanted to take her own life after blogger #TashaK made allegations about her personal and sexual life back in 2018.

Tasha K made several video posts back in 2018 and 2019 about Cardi, claiming she had been a prostitute and had contracted multiple STIs as well as other salacious stuff which prompted Cardi’s lawsuit.

According to @TMZ_tv, Cardi appeared in court and said, “I wanted to commit suicide,” after Tasha made multiple videos and allegations regarding Cardi claiming to have herpes hpv, among other things that Cardi says are false claims. She also stated, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

Cardi went on to explain that she didn’t feel she deserved to have her daughter Kulture. Cardi told the court she felt like “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

When asked her thoughts on Tasha K for making the claims in the first place Cardi responded saying, “I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t.” After which she apologized to the judge for swearing.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Report Reveals California Has Highest Number of Homeless People

 

