Black Man Attacked by ‘Karen’ At Hilton Hotel Over Service [WATCH]

*Video has gone viral showing a white woman attacking a Black man at a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Day.

According to the Daily Dot, the incident occurred after hotel staff served the man, who was a Diamond member, before the woman and her partner.

The video was shared to Twitter by user @monty_sexton, who goes by King on the platform. Twitter user @slyfoxnyc, who goes by HL on the platform, replied to King’s tweet, claiming to be the man who was attacked in the video.

“Can you please send the video to me so I can send to Hilton headquarters, because of this security failure the couple had the police waiting outside looking for me for hours I couldn’t stay at the hotel that night because they lied saying I attacked them. Thanks for recording,” HL tweeted at King on Jan. 2.

The footage shows HL standing by a reception desk separated from the white couple by four people who appear to be hotel security guards. After some unintelligible shouting and arguing, the white woman broke apart from the staff and attacked HL, wrapping her hands around his head and pulling him away from the reception desk. He can be seen trying to break free from her hold, then he punched the white man. The white man fell to the ground and seemed to be knocked out.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

Watch til the End, Drunk Racist Man and woman mad because he’s Gold Or Diamond Hilton member and therefore gets service before everyone else. Hotel staff just sitting by and letting the racist woman do whatever, mind you she already touched him prior #Karen #hilton pic.twitter.com/tApFW53z2a — King (@monty_sexton) January 1, 2022

The security guards attempt to restrain the woman but their efforts repeatedly fail. In the video, HL described the couple as “drunk” and “rude.”

“Y’all haven’t de-escalated the situation because she’s still right there talking,” King can be heard saying. “Y’all are supposed to separate the party.”

Several Twitter users were left stunned to know that the Hilton refused to let the Black man stay at the hotel following the attack.

“Yes they came back with cops saying I attacked them waiting for hours outside the hotel with the police and @hilton wanted me to not encounter the police so I went and stayed at the Airbnb I also had rented, I was only staying at Hilton because I rented the venue for my NYE party,” HL tweeted.

HL also tweeted that the couple tried to cut him in line and called him the N-word.