Larsa Pippen Finalizes Divorce From NBA Icon Scottie Pippen

*Larsa Pippen has finalized her divorce from NBA icon Scottie Pippen after more than 20 years together.

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021,” said Larsa’s attorney David Glass in a statement, EW reports. “All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

Scottie initially filed for divorce in October 2016 and he and Larsa would go on to attempt a reconciliation. The divorce was called off until Larsa refiled two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. We reported at the time that the former couple had multiple issues over the years — including reports of infidelity and spousal abuse.

Prior to Larsa’s filing, cops came to their former family home for domestic disturbance calls, but no one was arrested. During one call, Larsa told cops Scottie scared her, TMZ reported.

READ MORE: Montana Yao and Larsa Pippen Spar Over Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Affair Scandal

Sources connected to the couple said they grew apart and decided to end their relationship. At the time, Larsa denied rumors that she had an affair with rapper Future.

“Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect,” Larsa’s rep told E! News at the time she re-filed the divorce papers.

“This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen,” said Scottie’s attorney Roberta G. Stanley. “He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable.”

Meanwhile, Larsa and Scottie remain committed to co-parenting their four children — sons Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14.

“[We] are really best friends,” Larsa told Us Weekly in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important. … We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

Larsa recently reflected on the past year of her life in several Instagram posts

“What did [you] leave behind in 2021? I left behind all the haters,” she wrote in one.