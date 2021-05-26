Montana Yao and Larsa Pippen Spar Over Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Affair Scandal

*On Tuesday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley publicly apologized to his estranged wife Montana Yao for curbing her and their 2-year-old son while he dated Larsa Pippen last year.

Yao filed for divorce amid the cheating scandal but she accepted her hubby’s apology this week and the couple is said to be working on mending their marriage. Meanwhile, Pippen and Yao got into a heated exchange on social media following Beasley’s apology message, which he shared on his Instagram account.

It all started when Yao responded to her NBA star hubby’s public apology. As reported by MadameNoire, she posted on her Instagram Stories: “Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology. It’s hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize, especially publicly so it is really appreciated. My main priority has been and will forever be my son, so I’m if/when he looks back on all of this one day he can see his dad publicly apologized to us for publicly hurt us. This is a step forward in healing for me and also having Malik be a part of Makai’s life because he does deserve to have a father in his life and one who loves him. At the end of the day, we are both Makai’s parents so I’m praying for his sake we can all move forward away from the anger and hurt to be able to raise him with love, respect, and happiness on both sides.”

In her next post, Yao said she wasn’t concerned about Pippen’s “threats” and that the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen needed to be “put in check.”

“I already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already,” Yao wrote to Pippen. “Both of you were wrong as hell YOU ma’am had the nerve to talk all that sh*t.” She even claims Pippen tried to “trap” Beasley by making appointments at fertility clinics so they could start a family.

“Talk that sh*t to me as if I was wrong?” Yao added. “First of all we as women don’t claim you, you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face. You just a old, desperate, thirsty ran thru blowup doll. You call paparazzi every single day and every single man. Sh*t is sad and lame as f–k. You need clout that bad at your age? Like I’ll be d–ned if I’m walking around behaving like that in 23 years… smdh and I’ll really be d–ned if I ever embarrass my children like that sheeesh. Like GOOO SPEND TIME WITH YO KIDS! You ran to the media because you need everyone to think you ended up with Malik because you too embarrassed that you just keep getting passed around like a hot potato. Cmon now let’s stop putting lies out there, haven’t you learned at your age they backfire? You really tried to trap Malik too lmao tryna to get him to go to fertility clinics with you? Are you crazy? You barely even spend time with the kids you already have and you want more? You’re embarrassing and woman to woman you should probably tap out now because you’re really going out bad. All those filters and surgery can’t fix that insecure soul. Go work on yourself, read a book, something to better your life while you still have the time…”

Pippen clapped back and noted she wanted to clear up some of the “misinformation” about her entanglement with Beasley.

“Here’s the truth about Malik,” Pippen wrote to Yao. “1. when I thought about him and how he treated your child he’s not the type of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny his child and then leave their mother penniless is not a real man. 2. he cried entirely too much. 3. he’s cheap, but then again you never saw any alimony so you already know that.”

“Since you wanted to ‘speak woman to woman’ on social media,” Pippen continued, “let me give you some womanly advice. If you ever find another man who wants you for you and not all of the free press I’m giving the both of you, lock him down. Malik was a clout chaser who pursued me relentlessly before I even knew you existed. And I have the DM‘s but then again he knows that. Lastly, and please don’t take this the wrong way — all my beautiful children that you referenced will never have to read how their father didn’t claim them. You should be worried about the narrative you two need to create to distract yours from dealing with that reality. If you wanna know the truth subscribe to my OnlyFans. Sending peace and blessings to you both. Larsa 😘 .”

Yao fired back and accused Pippen of “actively” making appointments at fertility clinics, writing “…you saw how he ‘treated’ us and didn’t want nothing to do with him yet again I stay you try to get pregnant by him? Lol like actively tried to set up fertility appointments, and wanted to get married, correct me if I’m wrong…”

She added, “I’ve been in my back wayyy before Malik and d–n sure before you lmao,” Yao noted. “It’s funny hearing you say anything about clout or press because aren’t you the girl that can’t let go of her husband‘s last name because that’s the only clout you got to live on? And aren’t you the only [one] who called the paparazzi and sent all those pics to the blogs, posted, etc? Looks like you were the clout chaser in this scenario. I never even took my husband‘s last name because I AM and BEEN Montana Yao. I built my life off my OWN name…”

“…Now stfu and go to work on getting those OF subscriptions up,” Yao concluded at the end of her lengthy response. Wishing you nothing but the best in your new career pursuit! Get that bread up!😘 .” Pettily, it was followed up with a post of two side-by-side photos of Pippen and a jab that read, “@larsapippen your words don’t match your actions, just like your old face don’t match your new face. Poor thing.”

