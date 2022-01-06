Thursday, January 6, 2022
Larry Elder Forms PAC to Help GOP in Federal, Local Elections

By Ny MaGee
Larry Elder (Getty)

*After his failed bid to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, conservative talk-show host Larry Elder announced Tuesday he will not make another run for it this year.

Instead, Elder has formed the Elder for America political action committee that will work on behalf of Republicans in federal and local elections, per MSN

“I ran for governor because I wanted to make a difference,” Elder said in a statement. “While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use.”

READ MORE: Larry Elder Says Descendants of Slave Owners Should Get Reparations [WATCH]

The newly formed PAC “will engage in public education campaigns, direct voter contact, and fundraising to help Republicans win key seats in the House and Senate, and effect public policy on the local level,” according to the organization.

Meanwhile, Elder previously explained why reparations should go to the relatives of slave owners.

“Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people, but also the people whose ‘property’ was taken away after the end of the Civil War,” he said to Candace Owens in 2019 on her Prager University show. 

“When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Like it or not, slavery was legal,” he said.

The conversation began when Owens mentioned that the U.S. was one of the first countries to ban the slave trade.

“The U.K. was ahead of us — they were. Did you know the slave owners were compensated? After they lost their ‘property’ the government compensated slave owners,” Elder said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

