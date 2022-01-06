Larry Elder Forms PAC to Help GOP in Federal, Local Elections

The newly formed PAC “will engage in public education campaigns, direct voter contact, and fundraising to help Republicans win key seats in the House and Senate, and effect public policy on the local level,” according to the organization.

“I ran for Governor because I wanted to make a difference,” Elder said on his show this week. “While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use.”

Meanwhile, Elder previously explained why reparations should go to the relatives of slave owners.

“Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people, but also the people whose ‘property’ was taken away after the end of the Civil War,” he said to Candace Owens in 2019 on her Prager University show.

“When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Like it or not, slavery was legal,” he said.

The conversation began when Owens mentioned that the U.S. was one of the first countries to ban the slave trade.

“The U.K. was ahead of us — they were. Did you know the slave owners were compensated? After they lost their ‘property’ the government compensated slave owners,” Elder said.